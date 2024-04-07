Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: PM Modi to address rally in Bihar's Nawada today

PM Modi will address a rally in Balaghat on Tuesday, party leaders said on Saturday.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is all set to take place in seven phases. It will begin on April 19 and end on June 1. The results of the Lok Sabha polls starting April 19, will be announced on June 4. The Election Commission has instructed that no exit poll shall be published or telecasted from 7 am on April 19 to 6.30 pm on June 1.

As election day comes closer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off the BJP's campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday when he will lead a roadshow in Jabalpur constituency.

He will address a rally in Balaghat on Tuesday, party leaders said on Saturday. The roadshow along the 1.2-km route will start from Shaheed Bhagat Singh crossing on Sunday evening and culminate at Adi Shankaracharya crossing in Gorakhpur locality of Jabalpur, BJP city president Prabhat Sahu told PTI.



