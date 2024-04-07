Twitter
Randeep Hooda reacts to reports of selling his ancestral land in Haryana to fund Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to lead roadshow in Jabalpur today

At least eight killed in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: PM Modi to address rally in Bihar's Nawada today

PM Modi will address a rally in Balaghat on Tuesday, party leaders said on Saturday.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 07, 2024, 07:12 AM IST

PM Modi to hold roadshow in Jabalpur today
The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is all set to take place in seven phases. It will begin on April 19 and end on June 1. The results of the Lok Sabha polls starting April 19, will be announced on June 4. The Election Commission has instructed that no exit poll shall be published or telecasted from 7 am on April 19 to 6.30 pm on June 1. 

As election day comes closer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off the BJP's campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday when he will lead a roadshow in Jabalpur constituency.

He will address a rally in Balaghat on Tuesday, party leaders said on Saturday. The roadshow along the 1.2-km route will start from Shaheed Bhagat Singh crossing on Sunday evening and culminate at Adi Shankaracharya crossing in Gorakhpur locality of Jabalpur, BJP city president Prabhat Sahu told PTI.
 
(With inputs from PTI)

  07 Apr 2024, 07:12 AM

    After launching campaign for the Lok Sabha polls from Bihar's Jamui, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Nawada district on Sunday (April 7).

    Samrat Choudhary, deputy chief minister and state president of BJP's Bihar unit, confirmed the development on Saturday.

    "The Prime Minister will address a rally in Nawada at 10 a.m. This will be the second political rally of PM Modi in the state in the last three days," Samrat Choudhary said. (IANS)

  07 Apr 2024, 07:07 AM

    Kharge's slip of tongue exposed Modi-Shah's gameplan on Article 371: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

    Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah got 'agitated' as Mallikarjun Kharge inadvertently 'exposed the Modi-Shah gameplan' to change Article 371 related to Nagaland.

    "Amit Shah got all excited and agitated because Khargeji inadvertently exposed the Modi-Shah gameplan on Article 371; now that they have gotten Article 370 out of the way," Ramesh said in a post on X.

    Earlier, addressing a gathering in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Saturday, the Congress chief mistakenly said that 'Modi claims credit for abolishing Article 371'. Later, Shah slammed him for his 'horrendous mistake.' Ramesh further clarified the statement made by the party president, Kharge.

    "Today, by a slip of the tongue in his speech in Jaipur, @INCIndia President Mallikarjun Kharge ji mistakenly said that Modi claims credit for abolishing Article 371. Kharge Ji clearly meant Article 370," Ramesh said in a post on X. (ANI)

  07 Apr 2024, 06:49 AM

    Former Goa minister Alina Saldanha joins Congress

    A former minister for the environment and forests in Goa, Alina Saldanha, who left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in February, became a member of the Congress on April 6.

  07 Apr 2024, 06:47 AM

    Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President and Assam Minister Atul Bora says, "The election is very close and we are campaigning through the state. We are contesting in two seats - Barpeta & Dhubri, while our partner party BJP is contesting in 11 seats and UPPL is contesting in one seat (Kokrajhar)... The overall situation is in favour of NDA... We are expecting to win all 14 seats in the state."

  07 Apr 2024, 06:45 AM

    PM Narendra Modi will kick off the BJP's campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday when he will lead a roadshow in Jabalpur constituency.

