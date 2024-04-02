Twitter
India

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE updates: 'Big day for democracy,' says AAP after Sanjay Singh gets bail

Supreme Court granted bail to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in a money-laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy case.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 05:02 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand on Tuesday. In Uttarakhand, the PM will address a public meeting in Rudrapur that falls within the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar constituency.

Ajay Bhatt, the Union Minister of State (MoS) for defence and tourism, is seeking re-election from the seat. He won the constituency in 2019 defeating former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat.
Voting is to be held on April 19 in the first phase for all the five Lok Sabha seats of the state.

Following this, the PM will be in Rajasthan's Kotputli at 3.30 p.m. to draw support for the Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha seat where the BJP has fielded Rao Rajendra Singh.

This will be the Prime Minister's first meeting for the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan since the announcement of polls.

LIVE BLOG

  • 02 Apr 2024, 04:57 PM

    'This election is very important to save country's future': PM Modi at Rajasthan rally

  • 02 Apr 2024, 04:56 PM

    EC launches a 'Myth Vs Reality' micro-site to combat fake news

     

     

  • 02 Apr 2024, 03:08 PM

    Congress declares list of 17 candidates, Mohammad Jawed to contest from Kishanganj, Tariq Anwar from Katihar

     

     

  • 02 Apr 2024, 12:55 PM

    Supreme Court directs to release AAP MP Sanjay Singh on bail during the pendency of trial in a money laundering case relating to excise policy irregularities matter. 

  • 02 Apr 2024, 12:22 PM

    All MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to arrive at the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal shortly, to meet his wife Sunita Kejriwal. 

  • 02 Apr 2024, 12:20 PM

    RJD Chief Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini to contest Bihar Lok Sabha polls, Deputy CM & BJP leader Vijay Sinha says, "...A daughter who has now moved to Singapore will contest elections here from there, so the people of Bihar will decide whom to go with -the one who is committed to Bihar or the one who will work in Singapore."

    "The PM will be visiting Bihar. We will not only win all 40 seats but witness a historic win in Bihar," he adds.

  • 02 Apr 2024, 12:19 PM

    Patna | On PM Modi's upcoming visit to Bihar, National President of Lok Janshakti Party, Chirag Paswan says,"PM Modi will start the election campaign from Jamui in Bihar on April 4. While we have already started campaigning, there is still dispute regarding seats and candidates between Mahagathbandhan parties...NDA will cross 400 seats with all 40 seats in Bihar."

     

  • 02 Apr 2024, 11:56 AM

    Uttar Pradesh: BJP candidate from Meerut and veteran actor Arun Govil's wife - Sreelekha Govil - performed aarti ahead of his nomination filing. Visuals from his residence. 

     

     

  • 02 Apr 2024, 11:50 AM

    BJP MP Ajay Nishad resigns from all posts and primary membership of the party.

    "...shocked by the betrayal of BJP, I resign from all posts and primary membership of the party..."

  • 02 Apr 2024, 11:49 AM

    Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj says, "...What was seen at Ramlila Maidan on 31st March, shocked the BJP. The biggest leaders of India's opposition parties gathered on that stage...All the senior leaders of our party are in jail - Atishi, Durgesh Pathak, Sandeep Pathak and I are the younger lot. We called up these leaders and requested them to come, that our senior leaders are in jail and we are doing a 'maharally' in Delhi...All the leaders said that they would definitely be there and they did...BJP says that they did everything to us that they had to do. They executed their plan and arrested all our big leaders but the party is still standing...BJP knows that the people won't be scared to cast their votes. Today, the people of the country are scared and it is a matter of grave concern for the country. People used to be scared during British rule...The British scared us with the threat of jail and ruled us. Today, the BJP government at the centre has become almost like that..."

  • 02 Apr 2024, 09:57 AM

    Centre provides 'Y' category CRPF security to BJP leaders, Sushik Kumar, Sheetal Angural.

     

  • 02 Apr 2024, 09:57 AM

    Centre provides 'Y' category CRPF security to BJP leaders, Sushik Kumar, Sheetal Angural.

     

  • 02 Apr 2024, 09:48 AM

    Days after son Varun Gandhi was denied ticket, Maneka Gandhi says she's happy to be in BJP



    Days after BJP MP Varun Gandhi was denied a ticket from his constituency, his mother and BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, on her 10-day visit to Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, broke silence and expressed happiness to be a part of the party.

    On being asked what Varun Gandhi would do now, she replied, "Ask him what he wants to do. We will consider this after the elections. There is time."

    "I am very happy that I am in the BJP. I thank Amit Shah, PM Modi and Nadda Ji for giving me the ticket. The ticket was announced very late, so there was a dilemma as to where I should fight. From Pilibhit or Sultanpur. I am grateful for the decision the party has taken now," she said.

    She further added, "I am very happy that I came back to Sultanpur because this place has a history where no MP came back into power again in Sultanpur."It was her first visit to Sultanpur after getting the ticket. On her 10-day visit to the district, she will pay a visit to 101 villages of the entire Lok Sabha constituency.

    She was given a warm welcome by the party leaders and workers at various places like Katka Guptarganj, Tatianagar, Tedhui, Golaghat, Shahganj Square, Dariyapur Tiraha and Payagipur Square.

  • 02 Apr 2024, 09:47 AM

    Madurai: Tamil Nadu Minister Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan says, "A minister from Tamil Nadu has been in jail for a year without bail. Similarly, the Chief Minister and ministers of the Delhi government are in jail. If this government continues, democracy will be completely destroyed. That's why people should vote for the INDIA alliance."

  • 02 Apr 2024, 09:47 AM

    Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray says, "NDA hasn't declared its candidate for Yavatmal yet. The question is, would they give ticket to someone corrupt or field a new face...The 40 traitors who left our party should think about the times ahead as now it is clear that they are being rejected by the people wherever betrayal happened. BJP had made promises but didn't fulfill them in 10 years. The world celebrates April Fool's Day, we celebrate it as 'Achhe Din'.

  • 02 Apr 2024, 09:46 AM

    Maharashtra: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari holds a roadshow in South West Nagpur. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also present. 

    Nitin Gadkari is BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Nagpur Constituency.

  • 02 Apr 2024, 09:07 AM

    Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand: Preparations underway in Rudrapur ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting today.

    Elections to the five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand are scheduled to be held in the first phase on April 19.

  • 02 Apr 2024, 09:06 AM

    Uttarakhand BJP general secretary Khilendra Chaudhary says, "...The rally will be historic. A large number of people will arrive for this rally... PM Modi had said that the coming decade will be the decade of Uttarakhand and he has given many gifts to Uttarakhand...We've 2 AIIMS in our state."

     

  • 02 Apr 2024, 07:56 AM

    ‘Is Sunita Kejriwal new Delhi CM?': Bansuri Swaraj attacks AAP

    BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj attacked the AAP on Monday asking if Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal was now "officially" holding the post.

    Swaraj, Delhi BJP secretary and party candidate from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, also hit out at the opposition INDIA bloc saying its Ramlila ground rally on Sunday was a "flop show" to "mislead" people on corruption issues, reported PTI.

  • 02 Apr 2024, 07:52 AM

    Samajwadi Party changes candidate for Meerut

    The Samajwadi Party on Monday changed its Lok Sabha poll candidate for Meerut and announced the name of its nominee for the Agra (Reserved) seat in Uttar Pradesh.

    In a list shared on X on Monday night, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party said Atul Pradhan and Suresh Chand Kadam will be its candidates from the Meerut and the Agra (Reserved) parliamentary seats, respectively, reported PTI.

