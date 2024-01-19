Headlines

Hollywood

'Too much money': Kanye West replaces his teeth with Rs 7 crore titanium dentures, gets trolled

Kanye West's new mouthpiece which costs Rs 7 crore has grabbed everyone's attention.

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 09:07 AM IST

Edited by

Rapper Kanye West posted a photo of his new teeth on his social media. His new bling is a titanium set of dentures that is completely unique for the Stronger rapper's mouth and is rumoured to cost 7 crore.

The next photo was a screenshot of a Google search for 'Jaws', the famous James Bond villain, who appeared in 'The Spy Who Loved Me' and 'Moonraker', reports 'Mirror.co.uk'. This Instagram post is apparently Kanye's way of comparing himself to the famous baddie. Kanye's new mouthpiece was done by doctor Thomas Connelly in Beverly Hills alongside Naoki Hayashi, a Master Dental Technician. Connelly spoke to the Daily Mail about working with the controversial rapper. "Ye was a pleasure to work with every step of the process," he said.

"His vision for designing unique art transcends the dental progression. The marriage of his Vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic". However, he got brutally trolled on social media for replacing his teet, one of the social media users tweeted, "What is really wrong with Kanye west. So he posted this photo on his story & it looked like he removed all his teeth and replaced them with an 850,000 dollar titanium teeth. Has his craze gotten to this. Perhaps Kim Kardashian dodged a bullet!"

The second one said, "Wondering what ever that man is on." The third one said, "Too much money. "Zu viel Geld.  Too much money. He can no longer think normal . He is an artist."

As per Mirror.co.uk, this isn't the first time that Kanye has tampered with his teeth. In 2010 the rapper went on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' and told the host that he replaced his entire bottom row of teeth. "It's not a grill?" A surprised Ellen asked. Kanye replied: "It's really my real teeth. I replaced my bottom row of teeth." He added: "I guess there's just certain things that rock stars are supposed to do". (With inputs from IANS)

