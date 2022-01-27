'The Batman' director Matt Reeves reveals why he chose Robert Pattinson as caped crusader

Directed by Matt Reeves, 'The Batman' is one of the most anticipated Hollywood films of 2022. Starring Robert Pattinson as Batman/Bruce Wayne and Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, the American superhero film, based on the characters of DC Comics, is set for a theatrical release on March 4, 2022.

In a recent interview, Matt has revealed why he chose the 'Tenet' actor to portray the caped crusader in his film. While talking to the international men's magazine Esquire, Matt shared that he wanted a young actor in his version of the film and he chose Robert as the Batman after watching his performance in Safdie Brothers' crime-thriller film 'Good Time' (2017). He said, "In the process of writing the movie, I watched Good Time, and I thought, ‘Okay, he’s got an inner kind of rage that connects with this character and a dangerousness, and I can feel this desperation.’"

Matt added that he had no idea if Pattinson would be interested to feature in 'The Batman'. He continued, "And I became dead-set on it being Rob. And I had no idea if Rob had any interest! Because, of course, he had done all of these indie movies after he established himself in Twilight.” The director also shared that when he met the actor and he read the script, they talked for a long time and then he realised that the actor himself is a huge Batman fan

Before Robert Pattison, Ben Affleck portrayed Batman in the DC Extended Universe in films such as 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016) and 'Justice League' (2019). Christian Bale portrayed the superhero character in Christopher Nolan's cult 'The Dark Knight' trilogy. Robert Pattinson has a huge challenge ahead of him to match the brilliant performances of the actors who have played the masked vigilante before on screen.