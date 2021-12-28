'The Batman': Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight teams ups with Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman in latest trailer

The much-anticipated superhero film 'The Batman' released its new trailer on 27 December 2021. Titled as 'The Bat and The Cat', the new trailer focus more on the caped crusader Batman (Robert Pattinson), Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) and The Riddler (Paul Dano). Set for theatrical release on 4th March 2022, the Matt Reeves directorial is another reboot of the franchise based on the DC Comics character.

The new trailer shows Batman and Catwoman teaming up to fight crime in the Gotham city. The Batman is seen trying to resolve the question-mark filled puzzles left by The Riddler at his crime scenes as Batman's alter ego Bruce Wayne is told "Your family has a history of philanthropy, but as far as I can tell, you're not doing anything." Zoe Kravitz appears as Catwoman and as well as her alter ego Selina Kyle in the action-packed trailer. In a highly anticipated sequence in which the Bat and the Cat are seen fighting together, the Catwoman says, "The bat and the cat -- it's got a nice ring." From the two trailers released till now, the film seems to portray the dark neo-noir side of The Dark Knight. The official description of the new trailer states "Vengeance equals justice for both the Bat and the Cat."

Before Robert Pattison, Ben Affleck portrayed Batman in the DC Extended Universe in films such as 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016) and Justice League (2019). Christian Bale's caped crusader act in 'The Dark Knight' trilogy by Christopher Nolan still remains the most famous and loved Batman portrayal in movies.