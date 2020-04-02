'Star Wars' actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus at 76

Hollywood actor Andrew Jack, who gained fame for his role as General Ematt in 'Star Wars' series, passed away in Britain on Wednesday. Confirming the news, his agent Jill McCullough said that he succumbed to the ongoing pandemic coronavirus.

“Andrew lived on one of the oldest working houseboats on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife, also a dialect coach,” McCullough told The Associated Press. Andrew's wife Gabriella Rogers is currently in quarantine in Australia.

She spilled the news on social media by writing, “It breaks my heart to let you know we lost a man today. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with Coronavirus when admitted to hospital less than 48 hours ago in suburban London. He died today. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his children, step children, grandchildren, brother, friends, and I were all 'with' him. Take care out there, lovers x”

Here's her post:

Jack was last seen in ‘Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi’. He was also part of ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ and ‘Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens’. The actor was dialect coach for names like Robert Downey Jr and Chris Hemsworth.