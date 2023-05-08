Search icon
Shubman Gill to voice Indian Spider-Man in upcoming Marvel-Sony animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Cricketer Shubman Gill will lend his voice to the Indian version of Spider-Man in the dubbed versions of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 08, 2023, 06:42 PM IST

Cricketers have acted before in films, but not many have portrayed superheroes on screen. But that is new ground that opening batter Shubman Gill will break. The cricketer is voicing Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar in the dubbed versions of the upcoming animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

In a release from the makers of the film, it was announced on Monday that the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the film will feature cricketer Shubman Gill's as Pavitr Prabhakar, the Indian version of Spider-Man, who is making its big screen debut. Across the Spider-Verse is the sequel to the 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, one of the most successful animated films of all time.

Speaking about lending his voice to Pavitr Prabhakar, Shubman said, “I have grown up watching Spider-Man, and he is one of the most relatable superheroes. Since the movie will be debuting the Indian Spider-Man for the first time on screen, getting to be the voice of our Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, in the Hindi and Punjabi languages was such a remarkable experience for me. Already, I feel superhuman. I am eagerly anticipating the release of this movie.”

Pavitr Prabhakar, the Indian Spider-Man, first appeared in Marvel Comics in 2005. The character, created by Jeevan J Kang, Suresh Seetharaman, and Sharad Devarajan, is an alternative version of Spider-Man, set in India.

The character will make its big screen debut in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, voiced by Deadpool-fame Karan Soni in the original English version. Across the Spider-Verse features a number of Spider-Men from Peter Parker to Miles Morales and Miguel O’Hara. The film is set to release intheatres on June 2, 2023. A third film, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is scheduled for release on March 29, 2024

