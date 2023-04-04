Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse trailer: Indian Spider-Man debuts on screen, fans say, 'it's an emotion..'

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Spider-Man is one such superhero who is undoubtedly the favorite of the young generation and the franchise has also enjoyed huge success on the Indian box and now the superhero is coming closer to Indians. Seeing the huge fan following for Spider-Man that spreads across the ages, the makers of the film have decided to make it a Pan-India film.

The most-anticipated movie of 2023, ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ will now be released in 10 different languages that are- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali, and English. The trailer of the film in all languages has been released and this movie will allow the audience to enjoy Spider-Man in their own language. The trailer of the movie has been released and the tribute that the trailer gives to all three Spider-Man films would give you goosebumps. The animations are a visual treat.

Fans can’t stop gushing about the amazing trailer and their excitement could be seen in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “If a trailer alone gives you goosebumps, just know it will probably be a good movie.” Another fan wrote, “The Tribute to the 3 previous Spider-Man movies is an absolute touch.” “Spider-Verse trailer really gives Goosebumps,” a fan wrote. Another fan appreciated the animations and wrote, “They got completely different animation style and animation for different universe earth, spiders, environment and showing the individuality of them can't imagine how they achieved this.” Another comment read, “This is the best trailer ever.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, will be directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. However, the special part is the introduction of Indian Spider-Man for the very first time on screen. The name of the Indian Spiderman is Pavitr Prabhakar. Released by Sony Pictures Entertainment India, the movie will hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

