Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston ask Google CEO Sundar Pichai to stop disinformation about US Presidential Elections

In wake of the US Presidential Elections of 2020, Selena Gomez wrote to Google CEO Sundar Pichai after believing that a lot of disinformation was being spread through the search engine platform. In her letter, Selena asked Pichai to shut down the issue immediately.

In her letter, Selena wrote, “Hi Sundar, Although we have never met, I just learned that Google is making millions of dollars putting ads on websites that spread disinformation about our election. I’m hoping you are also just finding this out too. Please shut this down immediately. The fate of our country depends on it. Thanks, Selena.”

The singer immediately received support from Jennifer Aniston. She took to Instagram and reposted the message, while also writing, “What. She. Said.”

Here it is:

Aniston recently informed her fans that she voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for the presidency. Taking to Instagram, she shared images of her and wrote, “#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early. I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science… too many people have died.”

The post also read, “I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now… your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting)."

"This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. PS – It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible,” she signed off.