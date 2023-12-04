Headlines

Buy trendy cardigans at Rs 439, get flat 63% off exclusively on Amazon

Meet India's richest woman in engineering sector who once led Rs 30,408 crore company, her net worth is...

What is water fasting? Can it help you lose weight?

Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man will not return to MCU, confirms Kevin Feige

Mukesh Ambani's bold Rs 33,28,97,800 crore prediction for India, the economy will...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Buy trendy cardigans at Rs 439, get flat 63% off exclusively on Amazon

Meet India's richest woman in engineering sector who once led Rs 30,408 crore company, her net worth is...

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Fastest Bollywood films to Rs 200 crore

 8 benefits of drinking cinnamon water 

Teams to lose most matches in T20Is

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

Election results 2023: Delhi Congress workers burst crackers, distribute sweets amid vote counting

Brick wall secured EVM strong room opened in Morena as counting of votes begins for MP polls

Telangana elections results 2023: DK Shivakumar confident of Congress' comfortable win!

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Bollywood's biggest flop star kid has no hit in years, 2 films didn't even earn Rs 1 crore, now doing Rs 200-crore film

Cricketer Jaydev Unadkat calls Ranbir Kapoor's Animal 'absolute disaster, pathetically made movie'; deletes post later

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man will not return to MCU, confirms Kevin Feige

Director Joe Russo, who directed The Avengers: Infinity War and The Avengers: Endgame along with brother Anthony Russo, said the team has also moved on emotionally from Downey Jr's departure from the franchise.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 04:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Robert Downey Jr has completed his run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and will not be returning as superhero Iron Man, says Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige.  Downey Jr last played the role in 2019's The Avengers: Endgame when the superhero died. Since then, there have been fan speculation about Tony Stark aka Iron Man's return to the MCU.

"We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again. We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way," Feige told Vanity Fair in the Downey Jr. profile. 

Director Joe Russo, who directed The Avengers: Infinity War and The Avengers: Endgame along with brother Anthony Russo, said the team has also moved on emotionally from Downey Jr's departure from the franchise.

We'd already said tearful goodbyes on the last day of shooting. Everybody had moved on emotionally. We promised him it would be the last time we made him do it-ever," Joe said.

Anthony recalled that it was a difficult thing for the Hollywood star to say his last line as the superhero.

When he did come back, we were shooting on a stage directly opposite where he auditioned for Tony Stark. So his last line as Tony Stark was shot literally a couple hundred feet from his original audition that got him the role, Anthony said.

Downey Jr essayed the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man across 10 films of the MCU.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

WPL 2024 Retentions: Full list of players retained, released, and available franchise purses

The Boys season 4 teaser: It's Homelander vs Butcher, makers take fans back to chaotic world

Ethics panel report on Mahua Moitra to top list of business as Parliament convenes for Winter Session today

Winter Session: 19 bills, 2 financial items to be taken up in Parliament

Naveen-ul-Haq clarifies story behind viral 'sweet mangoes' post during IPL 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE