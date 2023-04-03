Priyanka Chopra's Citadel co-star Richard Madden arrives in India, see pics

Richard Madden-Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is currently in India for the promotion of her upcoming American series Citadel. She came to India with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and was recently seen gracing the grand inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Now, her co-star Richard Madden has also landed in Mumbai and will join her for promotions of their upcoming web series soon.

On Monday, Richard Madden was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai in a black t-shirt and sunglasses. The actor will be playing the role of Mason Kane in the much-awaited science fiction thriller. The series is created by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh and is produced by Gozie AGBO, Midnight Radio, and Amazon Studios.

The story of the web series revolves around the two elite agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh of the global spy agency named Citadel who remained hidden after they escaped a life-threatening attack that wiped their memories, until one night when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick, who needs his help to stop Manticore from establishing a new world order. The first episode of the series will be aired on Amazon Prime Video on April 28, 2023.

While talking about the series Priyanka Chopra told the media, “The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What’s so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there’s drama at the heart of each one of them, so there’s a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in a romantic comedy-drama film titled Love Again romancing Sam Heughan. The film is directed by James C. Strouse and is a remake of the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich, based on the novel written by Sofie Cramer. The film is set to hit the theatres on May 12, 2023. She will also be seen in a Bollywood film directed by Farhan Akhtar titled Jee Le Zara which also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.