Pregnant Cardi B goes nude to flaunt baby bump in steamy photo with Offset, talks about daughter becoming big sister

At the BET Awards, Cardi B and Offset announced that they are set to welcome a second child soon. The couple announced a joint performance at the event. Cardi and Offset are proud parents to their daughter named Kulture Kiari Cephus and making her a big sister later this year. The rapper took to her Instagram page and shared a photo in which Kulture is cradling Cardi's baby bump while they twin in white outfits.

She wrote, "I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're three years apart...just like me and Henny. But one thing for sure is they'll have each other’s back like no one else ever will."

Cardi shared another photo in which Offset and she are posing nude while he held her baby bump. She wrote, "We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing. Our home feels so blissful and very busy, but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes."

According to TMZ, the couple did not say a thing about the news, but let their actions speak for them. The Migos opened the ceremony with a medley song and were later joined by Cardi and her husband. Cardi was decked out in a revealing outfit, showcasing her baby bump.

The Grammy winning-star also performed, rapping to her songs like 'Type Shit', while getting shoulder-to-shoulder with her husband as the audience went crazy with applause.

