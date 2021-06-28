Cardi B pregnant again! Rapper expecting second child with Offset, reveals baby bump gloriously on BET awards

American rapper Cardi B who is a mom of one is expecting her second child. On 27th June, Sunday while onstage with Migos during their performance on BET awards Cardi showed off her baby bump and left everyone in a state of surprise.

Well, this isn’t the first time Cardi chose to tell the world she is having a child on TV. When she was expecting her first, Kulture who is now three, revealed her pregnancy on ‘Saturday Night Live’.

Shortly after her performance at the awards, Cardi also took to Instagram to share a priceless picture from her maternity photoshoot where she is seen flaunting her baby bump with a belly cast while embracing motherhood.

Celebrities and fans are going gaga over the news. Dj Khaled commented ‘Congrats more blessings!’, Another angel LOVE YOU MOMMA!, wrote Selena Gomez.

Khole Kardashian was all hearts for Cardi and wrote, ‘Congratulations!!!!!’.

Not just Cardi but Offset is also excited about the new baby, showing his excitement about becoming a father again he took to Instagram and posted a picture of them from BET awards in which Cardi is flaunting her bump.

For the unversed, Cardi was nominated for five awards, best female hip-hop artist, best collaboration ("WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion), viewer's choice award ("WAP") and video of the year, twice (for "WAP" and "Up").