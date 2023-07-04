'I was like...aww ok': Michael Pena breaks silence on Luis' absence from Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania | Exclusive

Michael Pena as Luis in Ant-Man

Ant-Man was a departure from the world-at-stake model of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it first came out. The hero was smaller (quite literally) and the dangers he fought were smaller in scale as well. The success of the Ant-Man movies made a Marvel star out of Paul Rudd but also gave many characters that became fan favourites. Among them was Scott Lang’s friend Luis, played by Michael Pena.

The minor character was introduced in the first film (2015) and was an immediate hit with the fans with his unique way of recapping a story. The sequence became so popular that the makers repeated it with a twist in the sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018). Even as Michael Pena’s star power grew, when the third film arrived earlier this year, Luis was absent much to the chagrin of many fans. In an exclusive chat with DNA, Michael Pena breaks his silence on the fan-favourite character’s absence.

Addressing Luis not being a part of Ant-Man 3, Michael says, “They moved to a different realm, the quantum realm. And of course Luis is not there. I don’t think there is even a walkie talkie there. So how would you force him into the world?”

However, the actor does say he was disappointed at not being able to reprise his character even if it was a momentary feeling. “When I heard about it, I was like ‘Aww ok’. But I am glad that at least, I did two movies with them,” says Michael.

Michael Pena has appeared in a number of films and shows over the years, most notably 12 Strong and Narcos Mexico. He is currently starring as popular Tom Clancy character Domingo Chavez in the fourth and final season of Jack Ryan, which streams on Amazon Prime Video.