Meet actress whose mother made her do nude shoot at 10, fought legal case, battled with depression, suicidal thoughts

This actress' big break came in a controversial film that had her posing nude while she was still a minor.

The rights of child artistes and children in general have come a long way in the last few decades. Just half a century ago, many child actors were subjected to conditions that would now be considered abusive, almost on a daily basis. The example of this one Hollywood star shows just to what extent children could be manipulated by their guardians and the industry. This is the contrversial story of the actress who was made to pose nude at age 10 by her own mother.

The actress who did nude shoots for Playboy at 10

Brooke Shields is a successful actress, who first gained fame as a child model in the 70s. She started work at the age of 11 months when her mother Teri Shields made her pose for a soap company. Eventually, she became a regular child model appearing in several advertisements. But controversy erupted in 1975 when Teri consented to her then 10-year-old daughter being photographed nude for Playboy by photographer Carry Gross. The story of the child model posing nude created quite a controversy.

From 1981, Cary Gross, Playboy, Brooke, and Teri were involved in a two-year-long legal battle over the rights to use the controversial pictures. Eventually, a loophole in the New York law meant that the photographer got the verdict in his favour. In 2023, Shields told The Sunday Times that she neve blamed her mother for making her do the shoot and empathised with her struggles with alcoholism.

Brooke Shields’ career as an actress

Brooke made her acting debut in 1978 but her breakthrough came at age 15 with The Blue Lagoon. The controversial film had the lead pair – both teenage minors – engage inintimate scenes and appear nude on camera. The parents of both actors consented but still the film was subjected to a lot of criticism and even a Congressional inquiry. Brooke halted her career in 1983, to go to college, before returning in 1988 to appear in several films and TV shows through the 90s, starring in Suddenly Susan and Lipstick Jungle.

Brooke Shields’ struggles with postpartum depression

In 2005, Brooke Shields opened up about her battle with postpartum depression. Appearing on The Oprah Winfrey Show she spoke about her experience that included depression, thoughts of suicide, an inability to respond to her baby's needs and delayed maternal bonding. The actress wrote a book about her experience as well.