Matthew Perry's last Instagram post goes viral as it has a frightening connection with his tragic death

Matthew Perry, who famously played Chandler Bing in the cult sitcom Friends, passed away at 54 due to accidental drowning on Saturday. His final Instagram photo has him relaxing in the same hot tub in his home where he was reportedly found dead.

Matthew Perry, who famously played Chandler Bing in the cult sitcom Friends, passed away on Saturday, October 28 at 54. The actor died to accidental drowning in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. Perry's death has left people in shock as tributes have poured in social media for the Friends star.

After his death, his last Instagram post has gone viral due to its frightening connection with his tragic death. Five days ago on his Instagram, Matthew shared a photo of himself relaxing in his hot tub, at the same place where he was found unresponsive by the Los Angeles police. "Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman", the actor had captioned the picture.

Reacting to this shocking connection, one of the netizens on Twitter wrote, "This was his post 5 days ago and as per reports, this is exactly where he's drowned. His hot tub. Gutted!!!", while another wrote, "Matthew Perry's last Instagram post is a photo of him in his hot tub/pool/jacuzzi. How very very sad."

The American-Canadian actor, comedian, and producer had gained international fame after playing Chandler Bing, one of the six main characters, in the hugley popular sitcom Friends, which ran for ten years from 1994 to 2004. In 2002, he received Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for the show.

He was also a part of Friends: The Reunion, the special reunion episode comprising of the six main actors - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, and Perry himself. The 104-miute special was telecast on HBO Max in May 2021.