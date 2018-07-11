'Logan' director James Mangold warns fan backlash will push directors away from franchise films

Mangold defended director Rian Johnson who is being attacked by 'Star Wars' fans ever since 'The Last Jedi' released.

Logan director James Mangold has warned that extreme backlash by fans of popular movie franchises will drive filmmakers away from the future projects.

The 54-year-old director made the comments on Twitter after he defended Star Wars: The Last Jedi helmer Rian Johnson who is till date receiving extreme criticism for the film.

"At the point when work writing and directing big franchises has become the emotionally loaded equivalent of writing a new chapter of The Bible (with the probable danger of being stoned and called a blasphemer), then a lot of bolder minds are gonna leave these films to hacks and corporate boards," Mangold wrote.

When a user implied that Johnson and Mission: Impossible - Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie already belong to the "corporate boards", Mangold said it is not true.

"If you feel that is the case, if you feel the film-makers are just corporate tools and powerless, then why b***h at us?" he tweeted.

"In the case of Rian Johnson and Christopher Mcquarrie, I assure you these cats are not 'owned'. They actually fight your battles behind the scenes," he added.

Mangold is attached to write and direct a Star Wars stand-alone movie centred on the bounty hunter Boba Fett.