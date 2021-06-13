Liam Hemsworth-Gabrielle Brooks take their relationship to the 'next level', make it Instagram official

Actor Liam Hemsworth and model Gabriella Brooks made their first appearance as a couple at the Gold Dinner 2021, held at Sydney Airport in Australia.

Hemsworth shared a photo on his official Instagram of himself, Brooks, his brother Chris Hemsworth along with Chris's wife Elsa Pataky and Matt Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso, from the Gold Dinner 2021.

He captioned the photo, "Fantastic night raising much needed funds and awareness for one of the most important and challenging issues, children's mental health." He also added, "Thank you @itsmondotcom for hosting the evening and all you do for the Sydney children's hospital @sydney_kids #golddinner."

In the picture, Hemsworth brothers were seen donning suits while Pataky wore a bejeweled white dress, and Brooks and Barroso wore stunning black dresses.

The post surprised many as Hemworth and Brooks managed to keep their relationship very private over the years.

The couple was first spotted in together in December 2019 at a brunch with the actor's parents, Craig and Leonie, in Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia.Since then, the two have been spending a lot of time together in their home country. Enjoying casual Malibu dates during a trip back to America, and spending quiet nights at home playing Scrabble games while staying indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hemsworth earlier dated singer Miley Cyrus on-and-off for 10 years before tying the knot in December 2018. The two called it quits in 2020.