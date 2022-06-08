Search icon
Joker 2: Todd Phillips teases Joaquin Phoenix's return in sequel titled Joker: Folie a Deux

Jokers 2: Joaquin Phoenix, the titular star of the 2019 hit, had won the best actor Oscar for his role in the first film.

Author:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Updated: Jun 08, 2022, 02:02 PM IST

Director Todd Phillips has confirmed the sequel to "Joker" in an Instagram post that also revealed that Joaquin Phoenix, the titular star of the 2019 hit, was returning for the role.
Phillips unveiled the cover of the script, written by him and Scott Silver, with the title "Joker: Folie a Deux".

There is no official confirmation from Warner Bros for the moment, but given the popularity of the original film, a sequel looked inevitable.

Phillips film reimagines the iconic Batman villain into an anti-hero character study about a struggling comedian and part-time clown performer Arthur Fleck. Phoenix won the best actor Oscar for his role in the film.

