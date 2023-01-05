Jeremy Renner enjoys an 'amazing spa day' with his sister and mother in ICU after major snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner/Twitter

After a major snowplow accident left Jeremy Renner 'critical but stable', the Marvel star is slowly and steadily recovering at a hospital in his home in Reno. On Thursday, Jeremy took to his Instagram Stories and Twitter and shared a video in which his sister and mother are seen giving him a hair spa at his hospital bed.

"A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama. Thank you sooooo much", he captioned the video which he posted in the late evening on January 5 (India time). His fans and followers took over the comments sections and wished for his speedy recovery.

A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama. Thank you sooooo much pic.twitter.com/pvu1aWeEXY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 5, 2023

Earlier, Jeremy had shared his first photo from the hospital bed along with the caption, "Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all." Many of his Marvel Cinematic Universe colleagues and fellow actors sent their wishes on the post.

The 51-year-old actor was injured on Sunday, January 1, after a major snowplow accident. Deadline quoted his spokesperson as saying, "We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while ploughing snow earlier today. His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."

On Tuesday, January 3, the actor was shifted out of surgery but remained in intensive care. "Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families," a statement from his family was shared by Variety.

Renner was first noticed in the 2008 multiple Oscar-winning film The Hurt Locker, for which he was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor, before finding fame as Clint Barton aka Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a role he has essayed for over a decade now.



