Jeremy Renner shares first pic from hospital bed days after accident left him critical: 'Too messed up to type…’

Jeremy Renner's picture from his hospital bed

Avengers star Jeremy Renner has shared an updat about his health after a snowplow accident left him ‘critical but stable’. The actor posted a selfie from his hospital bed with a thank you note to the fans on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning India time). Renner had to be hospitalised on Sunday after he was injured severely following an accident at his home in Reno.

Posting the selfie from his hospital bed, Renner wrote, “Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” The picture showed him with injuries on his face, wearing a hospital gown, glasses, and a breathing tube in his nose. Many of his Marvel Cinematic Universe colleagues and fellow actors sent their wishes on the post.

Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel films, wrote, “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!” Captain America actor Chris Evans commented, “Tough as nails. Love you buddy.” The Russo Brothers, directors of Avengers Infinity War and Endgame, added, “Sending all of our love, brother, and hopes for a speedy recovery.”

The 51-year-old actor was injured on Sunday after a snowplow accident. Deadline quoted his spokesperson as saying, “We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while ploughing snow earlier today. His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.” The two-time Oscar nominee has a home in Reno, near Mt. Rose - Ski Tahoe. Local reports stated that the region saw a winter storm on New Year's Eve that resulted in 35,000 homes across Northern Nevada experiencing power blackouts.

On Tuesday, the actor was shifted out of surgery but remained in intensive care. "Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families," a statement from his family was shared by Variety.

Jeremy Renner was first noticed in the 2008 Oscar-nominated film The Hurt Locker, before finding fame as Clint Barton aka Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a role he has essayed for over a decade now.