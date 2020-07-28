It's a girl for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas; here's what they named their baby

Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner has given birth to a girl with husband Joe Jonas, the first child for the celebrity couple. "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," a representative for the couple said in a statement on Monday (July 27).

British actress Turner, 24, who played Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, and Jonas, 30, a member of the pop group the Jonas Brothers, married quietly in May 2019 and have adopted a low-key public profile. Celebrity website TMZ.com said the baby was a girl, who has been named Willa and was born in a Los Angeles hospital on July 22.

It further read as "They told their families and everyone is ecstatic and so happy for them."

While a source told Entertainment Tonight, "The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition. The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends."

From the past few months, amid coronavirus lockdown, Joe and Sophie have been getting popped while going for a stroll. She was even seen flaunting her baby bump. In these months, the couple did not open up about Sophie's pregnancy and let the pictures do the talking.

Even now, we are waiting for the official announcement to be made.