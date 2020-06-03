'I like the people at Marvel Studios, but they want full control over movies': Patty Jenkins on dropping out of 'Thor 2'

Patty Jenkins, director of Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984 was once supposed to direct Thor: The Dark World but had dropped out because of reasons unexplained, at the time. Now, in a recent interview, Patty explained why she prefers DC over Marvel and said that Marvel Studios prefers having full control over its movies, which she feels robs a director of their voice.

Talking to Premiere magazine, Patty said, "I really like the people who work [at Marvel Studios], but they want full control over their movies. The director is under control. Yes, it can happen. Furthermore, it shows immediately if a director cannot impose his/her vision. When this is the case, I get the impression that these people are doing a different job than me. But with Wonder Woman 1984, I think I did exactly what I wanted. And then, everything a superhero movie needs comes naturally to me: I love shooting great action scenes versus great sets. I really enjoy it."

Patty, who directed the first Wonder Woman film, was brought back for the sequel, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. She also revealed that she was contacted to make a Justice League movie, but turned down the offer because she prefers not having to deal with "too many characters".

She said, "I love comics, but I’ve come to superheroes through films. There is in me this desire to emulate compared to the movies I saw as a child. A certain spirit that reigned in those times. Is that relevant when I shoot? I don’t know. The point is, unlike other directors, I don’t really care about shared universes, continuity, and that kind of detail. I’ve been contacted to make a ‘Justice League’ movie in the past, and it doesn’t connect to me. Too many characters."