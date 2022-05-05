Doctor Strange 2 Twitter review: Critics hail Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, call Benedict Cumberbatch's film a blast

Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Cumberbatch/Twitter

Walt Disney Co's Marvel Studios takes a turn into horror territory in a new Doctor Strange movie that begins its global rollout in theatres on Wednesday.

Benedict Cumberbatch stars in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, a follow-up to a 2016 film that introduced the neurosurgeon-turned-sorcerer to the big screen.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was premiered in Hollywood on Tuesday (May 3), a day ahead of the film's global rollout in theatres that began on May 4. The embargo on the film's review was lifted soon after the premiere and the first reactions have started pouring in on Twitter.

Several film critics from across the world took to the micro-blogging site to share their initial reactions to Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

In Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Doctor Strange with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

The film, which also stars Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, has been receiving positive reviews with most critics praising it for its 'mind-bending and dangerous' theme.

Duane Miller, Founder & Host of the Cinemania World Podcast and a member of The Boston Online Film Critics Association wrote on Twitter, "#DoctorStrange Multiverse of Madness was a comic book fever dream. This is by far the Best Directed MCU film. Sam Raimi awed me with his incredible style and visual flare. The action set pieces blew me away & Elizabeth Olsen's #ScarlettWitch was a force to be reckon with."

"#Doctorstrange in the #MultiverseOfMadness is a FULL-ON SPECTACLE. Sam Raimi weaves an exhilarating story creating a visual experience like no other. Benedict elevates Strange to another level & Elizabeth Olsen delivers a powerful performance thats truly horrifying #ScarletWitch," wrote AJ, Producer and host of The Movie Podcast.

Fandango's Erik Davis tweeted, "By far the creepiest, gnarliest, zaniest, most haunting & terrifying Marvel movie, #MultiverseOfMadness definitely brings the Sam Raimi horror vibes, and I loved that about it. Danny Elfman’s music is a perfect fit for the film’s odd, mysterious tone & Elizabeth Olsen is MVP, imo..." "This #DoctorStrange film also has a VERY high pizza score - probably the highest of any MCU movie to date. Solid pizza moments in this picture. I’m giving it 5 pizzas," he wrote in a separate tweet.

Joshua Ryan, head film critic for FandomWire tweeted, "Rest assured, the Multiverse is in good hands. Sam Raimi brings his trademark blend of whacky, horror humor and darker elements to #MultiverseOfMadness and the end result is a multiverse jumping blast."

"Just watched #MultiverseOfMadness and it’s a Sam Raimi film through and through. It features some of the most brutal and violent moments we’ve seen in the MCU. The darker elements are blended with silly humor and snippets of horror. It’s a BLAST," read another one of his tweets.

Check out the tweets below:

Meanwhile, a few fans who had the opportunity of watching the film on May 4, ahead of moviegoers in other countries where the film will be releasing on May 5 and 6, also took to Twitter to share their reactions to the film. Many hailed Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch and pointed out that she is finally getting the respect she deserves.

Check out the tweets below:

Recently, in an interview with Reuters, Benedict Cumberbatch, while talking about Doctor Strange 2 said, "I would definitely say it's the darkest and scariest that this lot (Marvel) have made."

The movie sees Doctor Stephen Strange, played by Cumberbatch, traveling into the multiverse, a realm of infinite parallel universes that each operate in a different reality.

The multiverse allows for "possibilities and combinations of characters in new ways, alternative versions of characters that we know and it's really opening the door for, I hope, a whole other series of Marvel films," director Sam Raimi said.

In the film, Strange comes to the aid of America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) who is being pursued for her ability to cross the multiverse. Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda, with her own mystical powers, also appears.

The fact that Wanda and Doctor Strange use magic made the characters a good fit for venturing into horror, Raimi said. "It has elements of the spooky and sometimes the fun and scary, but it never really intends to rock the audience to their core," Raimi said. "It’s not really trying to terrify the audience."

The movie has sparked objections in some parts of the Middle East, according to media reports.

An official in Saudi Arabia told The Guardian newspaper that Disney was asked to remove a brief clip that makes "LGBTQ references." In the clip, Chavez refers to having two moms. Disney declined to cut same-sex references in the film, and it will not be released in Saudi Arabia or a handful of other Middle Eastern countries, a source familiar with the matter said. A representative for Saudi Arabia's government did not respond to a request for comment.

Cumberbatch said it was "disappointing" to hear the scene had caused a backlash.

"It's just mind-boggling that we're still talking about it, but here we are and I hope somehow fans of the film in Saudi Arabia of every sexuality are able to see it at some point somehow," he said.