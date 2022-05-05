Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Benedict Cumberbatch reacts to Tom Cruise being part of film

File Photo

Doctor Strange 2 focuses on the concept of variants and the universe, thus there's a chance that multiple actors will appear in cameo roles, either as variations of existing characters or reprising roles from previous franchises. Tom as Iron Man is one of the rumoured cameos in Marvel production's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

When asked if Tom Cruise is in the film in a recent IndianExpress.com interview, Benedict Cumberbatch replied, "Tom Cruise?" Yeah, he is in every scene you haven’t seen in the trailer. It is the biggest kept secret.”

Benedict also addressed fan speculations about the film in the interview, saying that the film genuinely belongs to the audience.

He stated he tries not to respond or go on the internet, but he has had some very enjoyable occasions in person with an incredible number of extremely excited individuals at various meetings. This franchise, you know, belongs to them (fans) far more than it does to the actors. That is, in a sense, its own thing. But he adores the thought that so many people are looking forward to seeing this picture. And it's doing well in pre-sales, and they are getting a lot of help from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's incredible long-form serial storytelling. As a result, he is quite appreciative.

The advance booking statistics for Doctor Strange 2 had eclipsed those for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was a major smash in India. Given that Doctor Strange films are not as popular as Spider-Man or Avengers films, industry experts predict that its opening day statistics will not exceed those of those flicks.



A report BoxOfficeIndia.com report states, “The way the advance is going especially at the bigger multiplexes it will probably look like a 30 crore nett opening day by the time the advance ends on Thursday night. The issue may well be slower movement on the day as advance for this film has been open for almost a month so a lot will be baked into the advance and also it may not have the mass patronage of the Avengers movies or Spiderman films which may keep the film under 30 crore nett.”