Did 'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe test positive for COVID-19? His publicist issues a statement

Coronavirus outbreak has scared the people globally and the fear is continuing to imbibe in the minds of people. Many cases are being reported of people getting tested positive of COVID-19, however, people are taking necessary precautions too. A few days back, an unverified Twitter page named @BBCNewsTonight had tweeted about Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe being tested positive for Coronavirus. The tweet read as "BREAKING: Daniel Radcliffe tests positive for coronavirus. The actor is said to be the first famous person to be publicly confirmed."

Soon after the news broke out, worried fans expressed their sadness on the microblogging website. But it turned out to be fake news. Daniel's publicist denied the reports with a simple statement which stated, "Not true".

Netizens went berserk and the account was soon suspended for sharing heartless rumour. The members of the hoax Twitter page opened up about spreading fake news during an interaction with Buzzfeed News. One of the users stated, "Deceiving other human’s innocence by the numbers on a tweet. I could write a tweet right now but no one would believe it unless it has the right amount of numbers."

On targetting Daniel, the participants said, "We needed someone famous but not famous enough to be unbelievable. We [found] a celebrity that people care about but [didn't] have relevant fame. People love Daniel Radcliffe as a childhood star, but he isn’t popular on social media."

While another one went on to say, "People that are famous but people will only care about them if something huge happens."