Daniel Radcliffe aka Harry Potter has epic answer to bizarre question about Professor Quirrell, Lord Voldemort

Headlines

This man took trip to India in 2010, now owns Rs 110 crore company

DNA TV Show: Why the last 15 minutes of Chandrayaan-3 moon landing are most crucial?

US President Joe Biden to visit India from Sept 7-10 to attend G-20 Summit

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrate son Vayu's first birthday, share adorable photos

IAS Yuvraj Marmat, who cleared UPSC exam in 6th attempt, marries IPS officer in court

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This man took trip to India in 2010, now owns Rs 110 crore company

DNA TV Show: Why the last 15 minutes of Chandrayaan-3 moon landing are most crucial?

US President Joe Biden to visit India from Sept 7-10 to attend G-20 Summit

Health benefits of Tusli leaves

Highest paid Pakistani actresses

Vegetarian foods for bodybuilding

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Chandrayaan-3: Know why last 20 minutes are critical for India’s lunar mission | ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 | With hours away from landing, ISRO releases new images of moon

Rakshabandhan 2023: Seema Haider sends rakhi to PM Modi, Amit Shah ahead of Rakshabandhan

Rakesh Bedi says he was stuck in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh, broke his finger: 'JCB machine aayi aur...'

Scam 2003 trailer: Hansal Mehta series shows rise and fall of Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore stamp paper

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma and cast spill the beans on if Sunny Deol will return in Gadar 3 | Exclusive

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Daniel Radcliffe aka Harry Potter has epic answer to bizarre question about Professor Quirrell, Lord Voldemort

Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the film series was quizzed about a bizarre theory from the film 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' released in 2001.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 09, 2020, 06:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

For Potterheads, it's like a simple fact that Lord Voldemort was a part of Professor Quirrell's body in the first instalment Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. He hid behind the turban of Quirrell played by Ian Hart. His character was the Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher, who was like a scaredy-cat. However, it was just a mask he put on to hide the fact that he is the main villain of the villain.

Now after almost 20 years of the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular role in the film was asked a million-dollar question. During an interaction with the Huffington Post, Daniel was asked about Quirrell's sleeping pattern as he had Voldemort on the back of his head. The actor was taken aback by the question as he did not expect something of this odd to be quizzed to him.

However, he had an interesting reply! Daniel told the portal, "What’s that? How did he sleep at night? That’s out of nowhere." He went on to explain it anyway by stating, "I would say that the only practical thing to do there would be to sleep on your side unless Voldemort doesn’t need air, which I’m not sure. As long as there’s breath coming into the body, he’s probably asleep on his front because it would still circulate the whole thing."

Daniel concluded by saying, "I’m guessing back-of-the-head Voldemort could survive off front-of-the-head Ian Hart’s air supply."

Wow!

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jailer crosses Rs 500 crore at box office, Rajinikanth-starrer becomes only the second Tamil film to achieve the feat

DNA Explainer: Chandrayaan-3's lunar landing and rover mission; what to expect on moon

Meet IAS officer Ananya Singh, Class 10, 12 topper, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt at 22, got AIR...

CBI recovers gold jewellery worth Rs 1.6 crore from locker with Chief Sanitary Inspector's name

Mukesh Ambani firm earns Rs 953.23 crore by selling this from Rs 32983 crore company

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE