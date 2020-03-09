Daniel Radcliffe aka Harry Potter has epic answer to bizarre question about Professor Quirrell, Lord Voldemort

Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the film series was quizzed about a bizarre theory from the film 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' released in 2001.

For Potterheads, it's like a simple fact that Lord Voldemort was a part of Professor Quirrell's body in the first instalment Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. He hid behind the turban of Quirrell played by Ian Hart. His character was the Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher, who was like a scaredy-cat. However, it was just a mask he put on to hide the fact that he is the main villain of the villain.

Now after almost 20 years of the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular role in the film was asked a million-dollar question. During an interaction with the Huffington Post, Daniel was asked about Quirrell's sleeping pattern as he had Voldemort on the back of his head. The actor was taken aback by the question as he did not expect something of this odd to be quizzed to him.

However, he had an interesting reply! Daniel told the portal, "What’s that? How did he sleep at night? That’s out of nowhere." He went on to explain it anyway by stating, "I would say that the only practical thing to do there would be to sleep on your side unless Voldemort doesn’t need air, which I’m not sure. As long as there’s breath coming into the body, he’s probably asleep on his front because it would still circulate the whole thing."

Daniel concluded by saying, "I’m guessing back-of-the-head Voldemort could survive off front-of-the-head Ian Hart’s air supply."

Wow!