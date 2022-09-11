Search icon
Causeway star Jennifer Lawrence reveals leaving home at 14, says 'my relationship has always...'

Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she left home at 14 and her relationships at home were always complicated.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 08:33 PM IST

Credit: Jennifer Lawrence/Instagram

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence brought serious star power to the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, appearing at the world premiere of her new film Causeway.

According to Variety, Lawrence both acts in and produces the movie in which she plays a soldier transitioning back to civilian life in New Orleans. Russell Harvard, Linda Emond, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Brian Tyree Henry appear in the movie.

Theatre veteran Lila Neugebauer makes her feature film directing debut with "Causeway," a play written by Elizabeth Sanders, Luke Goebel, and Ottessa Moshfegh. Her character in the film, Lynsey, is desperate to redeploy. When asked what drove her toward the decision, Lawrence said she found common ground.

"I felt something in my gut when I read this," she said. "That kind of immediate, 'We have to make this.' I identify with that feeling of trying to find your home. And trying to find where you have purpose. I left home when I was 14. My relationship with home has always been complicated."

Justine Ciarrocchi and Lawrence will co-produce for Excellent Cadaver, while Neugebauer will also executive produce. IAC Films, IPR.VC, Excellent Cadaver, and A24 are the companies behind 'Causeway'. The following films are also part of Apple's TIFF lineup: 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever,' directed by Peter Farrelly and starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe; `Sidney,` a documentary by Reginald Hudlin about Sidney Poitier; `Raymond & Ray,` by Rodrigo Garcia, with Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke; and `Louis Armstrong`s Black & Blues,` a documentary by Sacha Jenkins about the legendary musician.

In order to promote their documentary series `Gutsy,` Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton will also be appearing at the festival. The film will premiere on Apple TV Plus on November 4.TIFF will continue to run through September 18. (With inputs from ANI)

