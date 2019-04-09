Headlines

'Avengers: Endgame' new clip: 'Because before you didn’t have me', Captain Marvel joins Avengers plan to kill Thanos

The makers of 'Avengers: Endgame' dropped a new clip from the upcoming film much to the excitement of the fans. The short video is all about Captain Marvel!

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 09, 2019, 07:50 AM IST

The makers of Avengers: Endgame know how to make fans lose their calm and become impatient for the release of the film. Every other day, we get a new update on the film through stills, posters, teasers, trailers and more. Even the leading actors have kickstarted the press tour where they speak at length about the much-awaited flick. A while back, a new clip of Avengers: Endgame was shared by the makers and it's something which is definitely unmissable.

The clip gives us a glimpse of why Captain Marvel is someone who can lead the way to destroy Thanos. The video starts with Black Widow saying that Thanos has used the Infinity Stones again. To which Bruce Banner says that they are still shorthanded in terms of defeating the Mad Titan. But Captain Marvel interrupts and tells the Avengers to use the stones and bring everyone who got disintegrated back. Steve Rogers even agrees to him.

Black Widow then adds, "Even if there’s a small chance that we can undo this, we owe it to everyone who’s not in this room to try." To which Bruce says, "If we do this, how do we know it’s going to end any differently than it did before?" Then comes Captain Marvel's bang on reply, "Because before you didn’t have me." Her this statement leaves everyone mighty impressed except Rhodey.

He asks Carol Danvers her whereabouts all this time, to which she gives another punch line, "There are a lot of other planets in the universe...and unfortunately, they didn’t have you guys."

Then comes the iconic scene from the earlier trailer where Thor tells everyone "I like this one" after Captain Marvel stands still when Stormbreaker passes through her.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, and Josh Brolin in the lead roles. Directed by Russo Brothers, the film is slated to release on April 26, 2019.

