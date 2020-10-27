Headlines

Hollywood

'Avatar 2': Makers tease Kate Winslet's underwater look, reveal her longest breath-hold was over 7 minutes

'Avatar 2' will see the two -- Kate Winslet and James Cameron -- reunite after the blockbuster hit 'Titanic'.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 11:42 PM IST

On Tuesday,  James Cameron team treated fans with a behind-the-scenes photo from the highly-anticipated Avatar sequel starring talented actress Kate Winslet shooting underwater. 

In the photo, dressed in a swimsuit, Kate can be seen wearing weights around her waist in order to keep herself immersed at the bottom of a water tank that has been specially built for the filming of Avatar. 

Kate is also seen wearing a nose clip to help hold her breath underwater and is seen flashing giant wings across the length of her arms.

While details of Kate's character is still under wraps, the team debuted her first look photo on social media, with the caption that seems like a quote from one of the actor's recent interviews. It reads, "From Kate Winslet's recent interview in @THR: “I had to learn how to free-dive to play that role in Avatar, and that was just incredible. My longest breath-hold was seven minutes and 14 seconds, like crazy, crazy stuff.”

'Avatar 2' will see the two -- Kate Winslet and James Cameron -- reunite after the blockbuster hit 'Titanic'. 

Earlier,  the makers gave fans of the James Cameron directed franchise a sneak-peak from the underwater filming featuring sci-fi queen Sigourney Weaver, 70, performing an underwater stunt.

In another photograph shared by the team, Weaver is seen showing a big thumbs up to the cameras as she gets papped by the camerapersons.

The set of behind-the-scenes photographs, posted on Avatar's official Twitter handle, was released on September 10, months after production on the sequels (five in total) resumed after the coronavirus shutdown was relaxed.

“From the set of the Avatar sequels: Sigourney Weaver never shies away from a stunt, not even when it's underwater!” read a post from Avatar’s official Twitter account.

Shoot for the sequels had been put on hold in March due to coronavirus concerns. However, the makers quickly got back to filming in New Zealand in June, when the lockdown was lifted.

In July, Cameron announced that although the first sequel had been slated for release in December 2021, due to the “unexpected” delay, the date was being pushed back to December 2022.

