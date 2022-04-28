Avatar 2 officially titled Avatar: The Way Of Water; fans get glimpse of trailer at CinemaCon 2022

File Photo

The first trailer for Avatar 2 was recently shown at CinemaCon 2022, and the sequel has been dubbed Avatar: The Way of Water.

During Disney's panel at Cinema Con, producer Jon Landau stepped onto the stage to show the first Avatar 2 footage. Landau also said that the original Avatar will be re-released in theatres starting September 23 and that each of the four previously planned sequels will be 'standalone' films.

Director James Cameron, who was unable to attend, delivered a video greeting in his place. The film was intended for the large screen, according to the director. He informed the crowd, "We wanted to push the limits of what theatres can do," he told the audience.

Pandora, some very quick action sequences, little dialogue, and, of course, plenty of Na'vi were all featured in the teaser trailer, which was displayed in 3D. The trailer will be shown in theatres before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and it will only be available online for a week after that.

An official synopsis has also been released by Disney. It reads: "Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.



Also Read: From 'Mission Impossible 7' to 'Avatar 2': Here are the most awaited Hollywood releases of 2022



For the unversed, Steven Weintraub recently stated on Twitter that the teaser for Avatar 2 could release on the third day of CinemaCon 2022.

Now 100000% sure the first #avatar 2 footage will be shown at #CinemaCon. What I can’t figure out is if it’s the trailer or 15 to 20 min of footage. Will know Wednesday.



Remember never, ever bet against @JimCameron. Cannot wait to see how he’s using technology to tell story. pic.twitter.com/esupEDot4R April 26, 2022



His tweet read, "Now 100000% sure the first #avatar 2 footage will be shown at #CinemaCon. What I can’t figure out is if it’s the trailer or 15 to 20 min of footage. Will know Wednesday. Remember never, ever bet against @JimCameron Cannot wait to see how he’s using technology to tell story."

For the unversed, 'Avatar 2' which is now Avatar: The Way of Water a highly awaited sequel to the 2009 epic science fiction film.