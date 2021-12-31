From 'Mission Impossible 7' to 'Avatar 2': Here are the most awaited Hollywood releases of 2022

From action-thrillers, to mind-bending action-adventure, the year 2022 is all set to dazzle you with anticipated Hollywood flicks
As the new year clocks in, we have anticipated sequels, follow-up, and standalone films lined up for 2022. So, let's start our list of the most-awaited Hollywood films of 2022.
1. 'The Batman'
Here we are with another standalone movie on the masked vigilante Bruce Wayne. The superhero thriller stars Robbert Pattinson as the Batman, and he hunts down the evil of Gotham city with the help of Catwoman. The film will hit screens on 4 March, 2022.(Image source: Twitter)
2. 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'
The sequel to 'Doctor Strange' (2016) is based after the events of 'Spider-Man No Way Home'. Dr Stephen Strange finds himself in a trouble after he opens up the multiverse, and it takes him on a dangerous adventure with Scarlet Witch (Elisabeth Olsen). 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' will release on 6 May 2022. (Image source: Marvel Twitter)
3. 'Jurassic World: Dominion'
The third instalment in 'Jurassic World' and the sixth instalment in the 'Jurassic Park' series will continue the story of its prequel. In the film, humanity struggles to survive, as they live with genetically dinosaur species. The film will hit big screen on 10 June 2022. (Image source: Twitter)
4. 'Mission Impossible 7'
Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) will return on another deadly mission, and he will continue to amaze us with his death-defying stunts. The film will be a direct sequel to 2017's 'Mission Impossible: Fallout,' and it will be directed by the last three 'Mission' films director, Christopher McQuarrie. 'MI:7' will hit screens on 30 September 2020. (Image source: Twitter)
5. 'Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse'
After setting a benchmark in 2018 with 'Spider-Man into Spider-Verse,' the first part of the animated sequel, 'Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse' will hit cinemas on 7 October 2022. (Image source: Twitter)
6. 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
This will be Marvel's second release of the year, and the follow-up of 2018's iconic film Black Panther, will carry forward the legacy of King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman). The movie will release in cinemas on 11 November 2022. (Image source: Twitter)
7. 'Avatar 2'
Finally! James Cameron's 2009 blockbuster 'Avatar' went on to break many records, but the sequel was overdue, and after the wait of 13 years, Neytiri and Jake Sully will take us back to Pandora. The film will release on 16 December 2022, and it will be followed by 'Avatar 3' in 2023.