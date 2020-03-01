After announcing career as porn star, Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela arrested for domestic violence

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela Spielberg has been grabbing headlines ever since she announced her decision to become an adult actor. Now, according to reports in Page Six, the 23-year-old has been arrested in Nashville, Tennessee for domestic violence.

Mikaela who lives with her fiancé, Chuck Pankow, however, told Fox News that the incident was "a misunderstanding" and "no one is hurt". For the uninformed, Steven and his wife Kate Capshaw had adopted Mikaela as a baby.

At 23, she decided to produce her own adult videos and also said she would work in a strip club once she obtains her stripper license. She has chosen Sugar Star as her stage name.

"I just launched my self-produced adult entertainment career. Safe, sane, consensual is the goal y’all. My body, my life, my income, my choice. I owe not a single person my autonomy or virtue just because of a name," she had written on Instagram.

She had also had a chat with The Sun and spoke about what inspired her to foray into the adult entertainment industry. "This isn’t like an ‘end of the road’ or ‘I’ve hit bottom’ choice. This is a positive, empowering choice. I realized there is no shame in having a fascination with this industry and wanting to do something safe, sane, consensual."

She also revealed that she broke the news to her parents through Facetime. According to her, they are "intrigued" but "not upset". Also, out of respect for Pankow, she said she will only do solo videos and won’t have sex with another person on camera.