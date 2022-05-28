World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022: History, significance, theme, myths around periods

File Photo

The World Menstrual Hygiene Day is celebrated on May 28 every year in countries across the globe. While menstruation is a biological function of a human body, the breaking of the uterus’ lining is seen as a taboo in several parts of the country.

The stigma surrounding menstruation can often lead to poor hygiene among women living in rural India. Due to lack of awareness and insufficient supply of sanitary napkins, rural women are often forced to use wood husk, leaves and cotton cloths. It is important to understand that menstruation cycle is a natural process that leads to ovulation and reproduction and there is no reason to be ashamed of it.

History of World Menstrual Hygiene Day

The World Menstrual Hygiene Day was decided to advocate good menstrual hygiene across the globe by German-based NGO ‘WASH United’. The NGO selected the date May 28 because most women on an average have their periods for five days and May is the 5th month of the year.

Notably, the National Health Service department of UK says that the length of menstrual cycle can vary from woman to woman. Cycles that range between 21 to 40 days are normal.

Theme of World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022

The theme of Menstrual Hygiene Day this year is making menstruation a normal fact of life by 2030. Last year, the theme was ‘action and investment in menstrual hygiene and health’.

Common myths associated with periods

Only women get periods

There is a common myth that only women get periods. Let us tell you that not all women get periods. Transgender men may also get periods while transgender women may not get periods. This also implies that not everyone who gets periods is a woman.

Period blood is dirty blood

Another commonly believed myth is that period blood is dirty blood. However, period blood is full of nutrients as the uterus lining which sheds during menstruation was prepared to carry out a pregnancy. It is just ordinary blood, but less concentrated and is not toxic at all.

One shouldn’t wash hair during periods

Many people believe that anyone who is on their period should not wash their hair. Doctors, on the other hand, assure that there is no harm in washing hair during the cycle. Instead, it is crucial to maintain proper bodily hygiene during the menstrual cycle.