Health

Health

Women health: 5 types of vaginal infections you must know about

Maintaining good hygiene practices, avoiding douching, and using protection during sexual activity are key preventive measures.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 09:39 AM IST

Edited by

Taking care of your health means being aware of potential issues, and when it comes to women's well-being, understanding common vaginal infections is key. In this simple guide, we'll walk through five types of these infections, helping you recognize symptoms and know when to seek assistance. Let's dive in to empower you with the knowledge to keep your intimate health in check.

Yeast Infections:

Yeast infections are caused by an overgrowth of Candida, a type of fungus normally present in the vagina. Factors such as antibiotic use, hormonal changes, or a weakened immune system can trigger these infections. Symptoms include itching, redness, and a thick, white discharge. Over-the-counter antifungal medications are often effective in treating yeast infections.

Bacterial Vaginosis (BV):

Bacterial vaginosis results from an imbalance in the bacteria that naturally inhabit the vagina. While some bacteria are beneficial, an overgrowth of harmful bacteria can lead to BV. Symptoms may include a fishy odor, thin grayish-white discharge, and itching. Antibiotics prescribed by a healthcare professional are typically used to treat BV.

Trichomoniasis:

Trichomoniasis is a sexually transmitted infection caused by the parasite Trichomonas vaginalis. It can cause itching, redness, and a frothy, yellow-green discharge. Both partners should seek treatment, usually involving antibiotics, to prevent reinfection.

Chlamydia:

Chlamydia is a common sexually transmitted infection caused by the bacterium Chlamydia trachomatis. Many women with chlamydia may not exhibit any symptoms, but those who do may experience pelvic pain, abnormal discharge, or pain during urination. Early detection and treatment with antibiotics are crucial to prevent complications.

Gonorrhea:

Like chlamydia, gonorrhea is a sexually transmitted infection that may not always present symptoms. However, women with gonorrhea may experience increased vaginal discharge, pelvic pain, or painful urination. Prompt treatment with antibiotics is essential to prevent the spread of the infection.

 

 

