WHO advises against use of Fluvoxamine and Colchicine in non-severe Covid patients

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised against the use of the drug Fluvoxamine and Colchicine in patients with low-severe or moderate-severe levels of Covid-19. WHO said that there is insufficient evidence that they improve the condition of patients, instead these drugs may harm patients.

The anti-depressant drug Fluvoxamine and the gout drug Colchicine are not recommended for patients with mild or moderate Covid-19, says a WHO Guideline Development Group (GDG) panel of international experts. Fluvoxamine and Colchicine are commonly used inexpensive medicines. During the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a sudden interest in these drugs for the treatment of corona positive patients.

These drugs were mostly used by those who did not have much scientific knowledge about medicines. After a thorough review of the data that emerged after several studies on the use of these drugs for Covid-19, the WHO panel concluded that Fluvoxamine or Colchicine drug for less severe or moderately severe Covid-19 patients should not be used.

However, the use of these drugs for children remains uncertain. Because children have not been included in any of the studies conducted. However, the WHO said that there was no reason why children with Covid-19 would respond differently to treatment with Fluvoxamine or Colchicine.

WHO has recommended the use of corticosteroids for patients severely affected by Covid-19. While health experts say that these guidelines are set to be updated continuously, as more evidence will emerge in the future. A health expert said that as more scientific evidence comes out, the guidelines get updated accordingly.

Previously, WHO made a strong recommendation for use of Nirmatrelvir and Ritonavir, and conditional recommendations for Sotrovimab, Remdesivir and Molnupiravir for high-risk patients with non-severe Covid-19.