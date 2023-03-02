What is Influenza B, TV actress Debina Bonnerjee is diagnosed with? Find out its symptoms, treatment

Debina Bonnerjee has been infected Influenza B: Type-B infection naturally infects only humans.

TV actress Debina Banerjee has recently returned from Sri Lanka. She has come under the grip of influenza-B virus as soon as she came back. She is taking all precautions and is moving towards recovery. But do you know what is influenza-B virus? There are three types of influenza viruses that infect humans, A, B and C.

Type-A influenza is highly contagious, causing disease to spread rapidly and causing pandemics. It has many strains, one of which is influenza-B. If you have had the influenza vaccine, it will not protect you from the new strain. Wild birds are natural hosts of Type-A virus, capable of causing epidemics.

Type-B infection naturally infects only humans. It spreads more than type-A and is less commonly seen during flu season. Influenza-B strains mutate more slowly than influenza-A strains. Therefore, the probability of a pandemic spread due to influenza-B virus is very low.

Influenza B virus: How are its symptoms?

Severe symptoms due to flu can bother you, but it can also be like common cold at times. Cough, runny nose, nasal congestion, sneezing, sore throat, headache, fever, tiredness, shivering, and body aches are the main symptoms. This disease can spread from one person to another. This virus can infect your respiratory system. If your symptoms do not improve within a week, you must see a doctor.

Influenza B virus: How is it treated?

Your doctor may prescribe some anti-viral medicines for influenza-B. Due to which the symptoms of flu will be mild and you will get immediate relief. Also drink a lot of water and take more and more fluids.

Influenza B virus: How can this virus be avoided?

To avoid influenza-B virus, it is necessary to apply influenza vaccine once a year. This will protect you against many strains of influenza during flu season. Apart from this, do clean hands several times a day, stay away from crowds during flu season, cover your mouth while sneezing or coughing, and try to wear a mask.