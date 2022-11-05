What is epilepsy? Know all about its symptoms and causes

Epilepsy is a disorder related to the central nervous system in which nerve cell activity in the brain is disrupted. As a result, the patient may have seizures, may become unconscious or may behave abnormally for some time.
Epilepsy is not an infectious disease. It is not caused by mental illness or mental weakness. In most cases, seizures caused by epilepsy do not cause any ill effects on the brain, but occasionally seizures can cause brain damage.
Symptoms of Epilepsy
Recurrent seizures are one of the main symptoms of epilepsy. If a patient shows symptoms of epilepsy, a doctor should be consulted immediately.
In addition to seizures, other symptoms of epilepsy may include:-
Causes of Epilepsy
Epilepsy can be due to many reasons. The main reasons for this may include:
In addition to the reasons listed above, there can be other causes of epilepsy depending on the age and overall health of the patient and the type of epilepsy.