IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue's Chiggy Wiggy: 'Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

YEIDA launches scheme to set up toy, furniture parks in Greater Noida

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her 'queen of hearts'

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon's geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

Health

Sharp pain in eye: 5 causes and how to get rid of it

Whether it's due to a scratch on the cornea, dry eye syndrome, eye strain, conjunctivitis, or a foreign body, we've got you covered with helpful advice to ease your suffering.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 06:06 AM IST

Experiencing a sudden, sharp pain in your eye can be both alarming and agonizing. The human eye is a delicate organ, and any discomfort within it can be a cause for concern. In this article, we will delve into the five common causes of this distressing eye pain and offer guidance on how to alleviate the discomfort effectively. Understanding the root cause of your eye pain is the first step towards finding relief and maintaining the health and well-being of your precious eyes. Whether it's due to a scratch on the cornea, dry eye syndrome, eye strain, conjunctivitis, or a foreign body, we've got you covered with helpful advice to ease your suffering.

Corneal Abrasions:

Corneal abrasions, or scratches on the cornea's surface, can cause intense eye pain. These injuries often result from foreign objects, like dust or sand, entering the eye. To alleviate the pain, rinse your eye gently with saline solution and refrain from rubbing it. If the pain persists, consult an eye specialist.

Dry Eye Syndrome:

Dry eye syndrome occurs when your eyes do not produce enough tears or when the tears evaporate too quickly. This can lead to a burning or sharp pain in the eyes. Using artificial tears, avoiding dry environments, and protecting your eyes from wind and smoke can help relieve this discomfort.

Eye Strain:

Extended periods of screen time or reading without breaks can strain your eye muscles, leading to eye pain. To alleviate this, follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. Adjusting screen brightness and maintaining proper lighting can also help.

Conjunctivitis (Pink Eye):

Conjunctivitis, or pink eye, is an inflammation of the eye's conjunctiva. It can cause redness, itching, and sharp pain. Warm compresses and over-the-counter lubricating eye drops can provide relief, but it's crucial to see a doctor if symptoms persist.

Foreign body:

A foreign object lodged in the eye can cause sharp pain and discomfort. Avoid rubbing the eye and attempt to flush out the foreign body gently with saline solution. If unsuccessful or if the pain persists, seek immediate medical attention.

How to get rid of eye pain:

Rinse with Saline Solution: If you suspect debris in your eye, rinse it gently with saline solution to flush out irritants.

Artificial Tears: Lubricating eye drops can help relieve dryness and soothe eye pain caused by dry eye syndrome.

Rest Your Eyes: If eye strain is the cause, take regular breaks from screens and rest your eyes to prevent further discomfort.

Warm Compresses: For conditions like conjunctivitis, apply warm compresses to ease inflammation and discomfort.

Seek Medical Help: If the pain is severe, persistent, or if you suspect a foreign object or injury, consult an eye specialist promptly.

 

 

