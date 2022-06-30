Rare case of human getting Covid-19 infection from cat in Thailand: Report

Image for representation | Photo: File

Many countries are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases. According to a report in the science journal Nature on June 29, a very uncommon case of virus infection has been reported from Thailand, by a study that was published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases on June 6. Sarunyou Chusri, a co-author and communicable diseases researcher at Thailand's Prince of Songkla University, revealed that the study was 'accidentally' created. A father and son who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in August were reportedly kept in isolation at the university hospital, according to the study. And their pet cat tested positive as well.

The cat sneezed in the vet's face as it was being swabbed. The surgeon had no eye protection but was perfectly covered with gloves and a face mask. She experienced a fever, cough, and sniffles for three days afterwards, and she eventually tested positive.

Given the potential of the coronavirus to switch species and the scale of the pandemic, researchers said the study results are "convincing" and that it is surprising more of these instances have not been recorded.

The surgeon's close contacts, however, did not test positive, indicating that the cat may have infected her. Genetic testing proved the veterinarian and the cat shared the same variation. There were also no differences in the viral genomic sequences. Moreover, Nature's report stated that cat-human infections are probably uncommon. Experimental tests, according to Leo Poon, a virologist at the University of Hong Kong, demonstrate that infected cats "do not shed much virus and shed just for a few days."

Leo Poon highlighted, though, that every precaution should be taken while handling cats that may be carrying the COVID-19 virus, including the use of eye protection. Other domestic animals, such as dogs, ferrets, and rabbits, can also contract COVID, but there is little chance that the virus will spread to people. Infections in humans have also been linked to hamsters in Hong Kong and farmed minks in Europe and North America.

