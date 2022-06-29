Know how indigenous mRNA GEMCOVAC-19 vaccine can prove to be a 'gamechanger'

(Image Source: ANI/Reuters)

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the first indigenous mRNA Covid vaccine developed in India for emergency use. Pune-based company Genova Biopharma has made this vaccine. It will be given to people of 18 years and above. This GEMCOVAC-19 vaccine is being seen as a gamechanger for the healthcare industry.

Along with this, the Drugs Controller General of India has also approved the Covovax Covid-19 vaccine made by Serum Institute, which will be administered to children between the age of 7 to 11 years. In a meeting of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) held on Friday, it was recommended the emergency use of GEMCOVAC-19 vaccine in Covid cases.

What we know about the vaccine so far

Genova Biopharma has said that GEMCOVAC-19 vaccine has been tested on 4000 people during Phase-2 and Phase-3 trials.

Whereas the rest of the mRNA vaccine has to be kept at a temperature below zero, this vaccine will not spoil even if kept at 2-8 degrees Celsius.

This will make it much easier to carry it. Like others, two doses of this vaccine will be administered at an interval of 28 days.

What is mRNA vaccine?

Vaccines help prevent infection by preparing the body to fight foreign invaders like bacteria, viruses, or other pathogens. Through vaccines, a harmless piece of a particular bacteria or virus is introduced in the body which triggers an immune response.

The normal vaccines contain a weakened or dead bacteria or virus. However, scientists have now developed a new type of vaccine that uses a molecule called messenger RNA (mRNA) instead of an actual bacteria or virus. Messenger RNA is a type of RNA that is necessary for the production of proteins in the body.

mRNA sets the blueprint for how proteins are made inside cells. For this it uses the information of genes. Once cells make proteins, they quickly break down mRNA. The mRNA of the vaccine does not penetrate the nucleus of the cells and does not alter the DNA.

How does mRNA vaccine kill Covid?

Messenger RNA vaccine is also applied to the upper arm muscle like other common vaccines. It reaches inside and produces spike proteins in the cells.

Spike proteins are also found on the surface of the Covid-19 virus. In this way, when proteins are prepared in the body, our cells break down the mRNA and remove it.

When spike proteins emerge on our cells, then our body's immune system starts killing it as an enemy. With this, the spike proteins of the Covid virus are also destroyed.