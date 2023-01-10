Here's how you can manage sugar rush during festive season

Representational image

If you are not able to get rid of fried fried food and sweet things in dieting, then you will not lose weight. But there are some people who like sweet food very much and if they do not eat it, then they have a lot of craving for it. During cravings, they lose control over themselves and eat it even without wanting to. In a report published in OnlyMyHealth, Dr Shalini Garvin Bliss, Senior Dietician, at Columbia Asia Hospital, said that our body actually increases our sugar cravings more in the evening. Whereas if you eat high-calorie food in the evening, then it leads to rapid weight gain. In such a situation, we can take some measures to control the cravings. Here some tips are being told, with the help of which you can control sugar cravings.

Control sugar cravings in the following ways:

1. Drink water

If you feel like eating some sweet things, then immediately drink a glass of water. By doing this your stomach will be full and you will not feel hungry. In such a situation, even if you eat, you will not feel like eating more. Slowly your mind will start moving away from it.

2. Do not eat only fruits

Many people start following strict rules while dieting and eating only fruits. Do not do this, but find nuts and different types of things together. They are healthy and do not let you feel hungry for a long time. Eating fruits alone can make you crave something else.

3. Go for a Walk

Whenever there is a craving, it would be better if you go for a walk somewhere far away. The biggest advantage of this will be that you will be able to stay away from sweet things and secondly, a workout or walk releases feel-good hormones, which will make you feel better.

4. Don't take stress

The reason for sugar cravings can be an imbalance of blood sugar levels and also stress. If you are feeling that today is very difficult, then fill your stomach by eating healthy things in advance. So that you do not feel like eating sweets again and again and your weight does not increase.

5. Get enough sleep

If you do not sleep enough then your body asks for sweet food. So that enough energy can be made to stay awake. That's why try to sleep peacefully for 6 to 8 hours every day.

6. Have a healthy breakfast

If you eat a healthy breakfast in the morning, then the day starts healthy and you feel full for the whole day. By doing this you will reduce sugar cravings. It would be better if you consume a lot of protein.