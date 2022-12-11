Hair growth remedies: 3 Indian super food for strong and healthy hair

File photo

All of us desire to have healthy hair and glowing skin. But issues with hair also develop due to changes in weather, lifestyle, and eating habits. Apart from dandruff, hair starts falling badly. Baldness is now a more widespread issue among people. We opt for hair fall treatment home remedies and hair transplants. But don't pay attention to what we eat. A healthy diet plays an important role. A high protein diet and having supplements like biotin, folate, sulphur, zinc, Vitamin A, Vitamin D, and Vitamin B12 helps to reduce hair fall.

Amla

Amla is the Indian gooseberry that has medicinal properties. Amla is a rich source of Vitamin C. Collagen is present in amla, which promotes thicker, longer hair growth.

Flax seed



Flax seeds, also known as alsi, are a great source of protein and fibre. Both the body and the hair benefit from them. Not only this, eating 4 tablespoons (30 grams) of milled flaxseed per day decreased levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol by 15%.

Curry leaves:

Curry leaves are also known as curry patta or kadi patta. This tree is indigenous to India, and both food and medicine have been developed from its leaves. Add 10-15 curry leaves in a glass of vegetable juice, can boost your hair growth process. Beta carotene and Vitamin E present in curry leaves can help your hair grow longer and lustrous.