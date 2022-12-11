Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

Hair growth remedies: 3 Indian super food for strong and healthy hair

A high protein diet and having supplements like biotin, folate, sulphur, zinc, Vitamin A, Vitamin D, and Vitamin B12 helps to reduce hair fall.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 03:05 PM IST

Hair growth remedies: 3 Indian super food for strong and healthy hair
File photo

All of us desire to have healthy hair and glowing skin. But issues with hair also develop due to changes in weather, lifestyle, and eating habits. Apart from dandruff, hair starts falling badly. Baldness is now a more widespread issue among people. We opt for hair fall treatment home remedies and hair transplants. But don't pay attention to what we eat. A healthy diet plays an important role. A high protein diet and having supplements like biotin, folate, sulphur, zinc, Vitamin A, Vitamin D, and Vitamin B12 helps to reduce hair fall. 

Amla
Amla is the Indian gooseberry that has medicinal properties. Amla is a rich source of Vitamin C. Collagen is present in amla, which promotes thicker, longer hair growth.

Flax seed
 
Flax seeds, also known as alsi, are a great source of protein and fibre. Both the body and the hair benefit from them. Not only this, eating 4 tablespoons (30 grams) of milled flaxseed per day decreased levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol by 15%. 

Curry leaves:

Curry leaves are also known as curry patta or kadi patta.  This tree is indigenous to India, and both food and medicine have been developed from its leaves. Add 10-15 curry leaves in a glass of vegetable juice, can boost your hair growth process. Beta carotene and Vitamin E present in curry leaves can help your hair grow longer and lustrous.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
World’s most dangerous plant that can torture, trigger suicidal thoughts: All you need to know about Gympie Gympie
Diwali 2022: Smart LED bulbs with Bluetooth speakers to enhance your decoration; priced under Rs 500
Winter is coming: Check out these 5 destinations for your wintercation this year
In pics: Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her 32nd birthday with beau Jackky Bhagnani Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora
Planning destination wedding? Choose from these 5 exotic places to make it a dreamy affair
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Include mushrooms in your diet immediately to beat diabetes: 6 benefits of mushrooms
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.