From diet to exercise to medication: A complete guide for post-heart attack recovery

Heart is one of the most important organs of our body which works until the human heart stops beating. Our heart pumps 70 millilitres of blood in 1 minute and 7600 liters (2000 gallons) in 1 day. And pumps 200 million liters of blood in its lifetime. That's why everyone takes special care of heart health.

It is also very important for patients to know about the symptoms of a heart attack before knowing about diet after a heart attack. So that the problems caused by a heart attack can be avoided in time and if you feel the symptoms of a heart attack, you can contact the doctors immediately.

Respiratory distress

Cold sweat

Feeling tired

Chest or arm pressure

Feeling of tightness in the chest.

Pain spreading to the eft side of neck, jaw or back.

On complaining of abdominal pain, nausea, indigestion and heartburn.

sudden dizziness

Causes of Heart Attack

The heart muscle itself can be damaged due to a heart attack. Due to a lack of oxygen in the heart, the heart can also become dead. Most heart attacks are caused by a coronary heart or artery. Along with this, there can be many other reasons for heart attacks.

Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption

Diabetes

Men over 45 and women over 55 are at a higher risk of heart attack.

Cholesterol problems

High blood pressure

High amount of blood sugar in the body

Due to lack of exercise

Having a family history of heart attack

Obesity

Heart attack is a very serious disease, due to which it is necessary to take care of health after recovery. Following certain steps is essential for good heart health. A good diet reduces the pressure on the heart and blood circulation. After a heart attack, it is necessary to stay away from those foods which you used to consume before the heart attack. It is important to consume a balanced diet for good heart health.

Here are some easy ways to keep the heart healthy, which can reduce the risk of a heart attack.

Dr. K P Srihari Das has shared some tips for a quick recovery from a heart attack.

A balanced diet plan- A solid diet that is both nutritious and healthy forms a cornerstone in recovery. A rich intake of fruits, vegetables and dry fruits with a marginal reduction in oil and salt is recommended. Non-vegetarians can consume more fish and lean meat while avoiding red meat for a while.

Regular health checks- If one experiences breathlessness, chest pain, arm pain, jaw pain or back pain after a heart attack, it is better to visit the hospital right away. These problems are usually uncommon if the appropriate treatment is administered on time.

Reduce phone usage- In the present era, we and you live in a digital world, in which it is very difficult to find time for yourself. But it is very important to detox yourself. By using digital devices, apart from damaging the eyes, we are exposed to many other risks which have a negative impact on our health.

Medication- Follow a certain medication prescribed by your doctor. Medicines can significantly reduce the likelihood of another cardiac event.

According to doctors, people who are constantly glued to their phones, or who check their phones every minute or so, are at a higher risk of stress and poor cardiac markers than someone with better balance. Staying connected to mobile messages, social media feeds, emails or screens can also make you sedentary. So free yourself from the digital world and learn to take time for yourself.

Eat nutritious antioxidant foods- A healthy, nutritious diet is beneficial to our health and maintains vital functions. If you want your heart to function properly; So include foods rich in antioxidants, omega-3, fiber, and protein in your diet as they are rich in good cholesterol. Be sure to include at least 2-3 servings of vegetables and fruits in your diet, as well as nuts, seeds, and whole grains every day. Apart from this, drink a sufficient amount of water. Even a cup of coffee a day can be great for your heart

Walk every day- Everyday physical activity has many benefits and it will always keep your heart healthy. If you want to reduce the risk of sudden heart attack, then you should remain physically active daily. To stay healthy always, 30-45 minutes of exercise is necessary for all of us. Some people can resort to walking while some can do cycling and cardio. Any type of exercise or activity keeps our heart rate up. According to doctors, heart-pounding aerobic activities like running, cycling, jumping rope, and swimming are also extremely helpful in keeping the heart young.

Keep checking blood sugar level- Aging It is necessary to check the level of blood sugar. Raised blood sugar levels (hyperglycemia) can cause oxidative damage to the arteries and impair oxygen-rich blood flow. Apart from this, it can damage the tissues and can become a silent killer.

The risk of heart attack is also higher in people with serious diseases like diabetes. So, take care of your health and keep monitoring blood sugar naturally for a healthy heart.