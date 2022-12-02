5 incredible home remedies for protection against fatty liver

Representational image

Fatty liver is also called hepatic steatosis. In this condition, excessive fat accumulates in the liver. This accumulation hinders the functions of the liver and slows down the production of bile juice and insulin needed by the body. In some severe cases, the liver may be permanently scarred and may gradually lead to liver failure. This is a life-threatening condition known as liver cirrhosis.

You can treat fatty liver problems by using home remedies and medicine.

Also read: How to reverse fatty liver disease? Know foods to avoid, lifestyle habits

Apple cider vinegar- Apple cider vinegar removes toxins from the liver. It helps in making the liver healthy. Add one teaspoon of apple cider vinegar to a cup of lukewarm water and drink it every morning.

Lemon- You can also use lemon to treat fatty liver. Lemon is rich in vitamin C, which is a powerful antioxidant and can prevent free radical damage to liver cells. Squeeze half a lemon in a cup of water, add one teaspoon of honey, and drink it every morning.

Turmeric- Turmeric contains an element called curcumin which can protect liver cells in case of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Take a glass of water and put it to a boil. Now add a pinch of turmeric to it. If you want, you can also add lemon juice to it. Mix and consume this lukewarm water every morning.

Amla- Amla is rich in Vitamin C which helps in keeping the liver clean and protecting it from any further damage. Amla contains a phytochemical called quercetin which can reduce the oxidative stress of liver cells. Take two to three medium-sized amlas and cut them into small pieces and separate the seeds. Now add some water to it and blend it to extract the juice. Drink this juice by adding it to a glass of warm water.

Cinnamon- Cinnamon is the most effective medicine for fatty liver. Its anti-inflammatory properties reduce inflammation of the liver caused by excess alcohol. Put two to three sticks of cinnamon in a glass of water and boil the water. After two to three minutes, filter the water and drink it every morning.