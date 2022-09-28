Experiencing baldness, hair loss? Here are causes, hair care tips you should know

Hair loss is a prevalent problem in today's stressful lifestyle for both men and women. However, this issue worsens more quickly in men. Men typically begin losing their hair at a young age, and by the ages of 35 to 40, many have gone fully bald. They begin to appear old in their youth as a result.

Nutritional deficiencies, hormonal fluctuations, stress, pollution, smoking, and heredity are all potential causes of hair loss in men. There is no solution to this issue. However, if the symptoms are addressed right away, hair loss can be avoided. If hair loss at a young age bothers you, changing your lifestyle will help you avoid the problem to a large extent.

READ | Scrub typhus: New fever rings alarm bells in Delhi; know symptoms, precautions and more

What does reaseacher say about this?

According to Dr. Susan Masik, a dermatology professor at Ohio University in the United States, several treatments can help slow down the loss of hair and promote hair growth. According to her, young people who are worried about hair loss visit her the most frequently. A healthy diet and topical minoxidil, a chemical treatment, are two ways to prevent hair loss and baldness in men.

Causes of hair loss

Stress and the autoimmune condition alopecia areata can both lead to hair loss. Men begin to show signs of hair loss before the age of 21. Dihydrotestosterone is the hormone that causes male pattern baldness (DHT). This causes the hair follicles to shrink, which causes the hair to thin and begin falling out more frequently. It mostly affects the hairline, temples, and top of the head in men. However, hair thinning occurs gradually, so the sooner it is stopped, the better.

READ | Khosta-2, new COVID-like virus found that could infect humans: Here's what you should know

Diet changes to stop baldness

A balanced diet high in protein and iron, according to researchers, can significantly help to solve this issue. Your hair will stay healthy and strong if you eat a balanced diet full of foods like eggs, spinach, beef, chickpeas, pumpkin seeds, and black beans.

Iron and protein found in hair follicles aid the body in delivering oxygen to the cells responsible for hair development. When the body doesn't acquire enough protein, the remaining protein is used for other bodily activities ehich cause deprivation of protein in hair.

READ | What is cataract and diabetic retinopathy, understand with expert Dr Mahipal Singh Sachdev

Hair-care tips

Your hair fall might be decreased if you take care of your hair naturally and gently. Hair is damaged from the inside out when it is dried and styled with various appliances and chemicals. The likelihood of hair loss rises as a result. More and more natural products should be used to strengthen hair.

However, shampoos and other items that promise to promote hair development are nothing more than a waste of money. Since it cannot enter your hair follicles. It is solely their responsibility to stop the itching and dandruff that cause hair loss. It cannot stop your hair fall; they can only stop the issues that are causing it.

READ | You can manage type 2 diabetes with protein supplement, study reveals how

(Disclaimer: This article is meant to be informative. Kindly, always consult a doctor.)