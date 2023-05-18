Eat this vegetable every day to lower blood sugar level, control diabetes

Diabetes is a major health issue for many people. It is a life-long struggle that one needs to keep under check. A chronically high blood sugar can also hamper health and could have life-threatening complications. Lifestyle and change in the consumption of food is one of the things that can be done for managing diabetes. Diabetic patients should eat high-fiber foods, complex carbs, and proteins to keep their blood sugar levels under control.

One of the most life-changing and easily available vegetables that one can include in their diet is beans which are also a superfood for diabetes.

As per American Diabetes Association, beans are low on the glycemic index and can help manage blood sugar levels. Beans are also packed with proteins and fibre.

The many benefits of eating beans for a diabetic

As per the study published in the Journal Nutrition, the blood glucose levels of adults with type-2 diabetes who ate either pinto beans, black beans, or red kidney beans, did not see any immediate or harmful blood sugar spikes.

The study also says that the blood glucose levels were remarkably lower for the three bean and rice groups even after 90, 120, and 150 minutes.

How do beans help bring blood sugar levels down?

Doctors say that beans are a good addition to the diet of those with high blood sugar levels because of their high protein content. They also contain a lot of fibre which makes them one of the healthiest foods to eat.

Beans are much higher in protein value than potatoes or rice and provide substantial soluble fibre, which feeds healthy gut bacteria and helps improve digestion.

How many beans should be consumed per day?

Doctors say that beans can be served as a main dish and can also be paired with rice or roti. Beans can also be used as side dish and can also be added to salads, soups, or casseroles. However, it is important to track the serving sizes. Some doctors also suggest eating beans with garlic and ginger for health benefits.