Bruno Mars performance, Palace wedding: Inside details of Sonam Vaswani-Navin Fabiani Rs 210 crore luxurious wedding

The celebrations began at Vienna’s Palais Ferstel, which was followed by a colourful mehndi ceremony at the city’s Palais Liechtenstein Park. Singer Bruno Mars and Sukhbir performed at the wedding which was a stunning highlight in itself.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 04:44 PM IST

Sonam Vaswani and Navin Fabiani

Sonam Vaswani, daughter of Stallion Group’s Sunil Vaswani, June 2017 married Spain/Mumbai businessman Kamal Fabiani’s son Navin Fabiani in Vienna, Austria. The wedding was an extravagant affair and cost a whopping Rs 210 crore. 

The wedding of Sonam Vaswani and Navin Fabiani was an affair to remember, which took place inside one of the most lavish palaces in the world, the Belvedere Palace in Vienna. From a Viennese Ball to an elegant outdoor wedding ceremony, Sonam Vaswani and Navin Fabiani’s wedding was the talk of the town. Black limousines took guests from their hotels to the palace.

The celebrations began at Vienna’s Palais Ferstel, which was followed by a colourful mehndi ceremony at the city’s Palais Liechtenstein Park. Singer Bruno Mars and Sukhbir performed at the wedding which was a stunning highlight in itself. 

Many A-list guests were part of the extravagant celebrations including Sophie Choudry, Natasha Poonawalla, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor, Kanika Kapoor, Nandita Mahtani, Surily Goel, Suneet Varma, Manish Malhotra, Reshma Taraporewalla, Sid Mallaya, and Surily Goel, among others. 

As for her wedding attire, Sonam Vaswani chose to wear a beautiful red pure silk embellished lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. On the other hand, Navin Fabiani looked every bit dapper in a beige sherwani.

Sonam Vaswani, for her Mehendi, donned a vibrant pink lehenga bursting with blooms by Manish Malhotra while Navin Fabiani wore a pink and white Kurta pajama.

Sonam Vaswani and Navin Fabiani's luxurious Rs 210 crore wedding was touted as the most lavish wedding of the year in 2017, the year they got married.

