Diabetes prevention: 5 healthy tips to avoid the risk of this chronic disease

Over 77 million diabetes patients are from India.

India is the second world capital of diabetes. Over 77 million diabetes patients are from India. One in every six people with diabetes in the world is from India. Diabetes is additionally called sugar disease. Diabetes can cause excess sugar in the blood which may arise many serious health problems.

Can you acquire hypertension due to diabetes and vice versa?

Cause

Regardless of the type, diabetes develops because of an excessive amount of glucose circulating in the bloodstream.

Types of Diabetes

Type 1 diabetes- You’re more likely to induce type 1 diabetes if you’re a baby or teenager, you have got a parent or sibling with the condition, otherwise, you carry certain genes that are linked to the disease.

Type 2 diabetes- This can be the foremost common diabetes among all as it occurs because of the unhealthy lifestyle of an individual.

Prediabetes- This happens when glucose levels are on top of normal. But not as high as is called diabetes. it's basically a sign before it's too late.

Gestational diabetes- Gestational diabetes is diabetes diagnosed for the primary time during pregnancy.

How can you avoid diabetes?

Cut sugar and refined carbohydrates- Eating foods high in refined carbohydrates and sugar, increases blood glucose and insulin levels, which can result in diabetes over time. Limit sugar and choose complex carbohydrates like vegetables, oatmeal, and whole grains.

Quit smoking- Smoking can contribute to insulin resistance, which may result in type 2 diabetes. People who consume tobacco are at a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes than people who don't.

Watch your portions- Avoiding large portion sizes can help reduce insulin and blood glucose levels and reduce the chance of diabetes. It increases glucose and insulin levels in people.

Get physically active- Get yourself indulged in any kind of physical activity such as taking a walk, dancing, lifting weights, or swimming to avoid any chronic disease.

Eat fiber- Getting lots of fiber is helpful for gut health and weight management. Consuming a decent fiber source at each meal can help prevent spikes in glucose and insulin levels, which can help lower the risk of developing diabetes.