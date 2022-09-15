Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

Can you acquire hypertension due to diabetes and vice versa?

Hypertension is twice as frequent in patients with diabetes compared with those that don't have diabetes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 12:03 PM IST

Can you acquire hypertension due to diabetes and vice versa?
Hypertension is common among patients with diabetes.

Hypertension is common among patients with diabetes.  An individual who has one condition is at an increased risk of developing the opposite. The ADA states that 2 in 3 people with diabetes either report hypertension or are taking prescription medication to lower their pressure level.

Hypertension: Know what are the initial signs of high blood pressure

Can hypertension cause diabetes?

Hypertension and type 2 diabetes are common comorbidities. Hypertension is twice as frequent in patients with diabetes compared with those that don't have diabetes. Moreover, patients with hypertension often exhibit insulin resistance and are at greater risk of diabetes development than normotensive individuals.

Diabetes is related to an increased risk of CVD, which is exaggerated with coexistent hypertension. Many of the underlying molecular mechanisms, including oxidative stress, inflammation, and fibrosis causing microvascular and macrovascular complications of diabetes, also cause vascular remodeling and dysfunction in hypertension. Controlling comorbidities, especially hypertension, and targeting strategies to market vascular health, could also be especially important in reducing the microvascular and macrovascular complications of diabetes.

Diabetes and hypertension share a variety of common risk factors.

  • Inflammation
  • Oxidative stress
  • Activation of the system
  • Disease or thickening of the blood vessels
  • Obesity

Link between diabetes and hypertension-

  • Sedentary lifestyle with excessive calorie intake
  • Obesity
  • Inflammation
  • Oxidative stress
  • Insulin resistance

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Oppo F21s Pro launched in India: Price, Features and Specifications
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.