Can you acquire hypertension due to diabetes and vice versa?

Hypertension is common among patients with diabetes.

Hypertension is common among patients with diabetes. An individual who has one condition is at an increased risk of developing the opposite. The ADA states that 2 in 3 people with diabetes either report hypertension or are taking prescription medication to lower their pressure level.

Hypertension: Know what are the initial signs of high blood pressure

Can hypertension cause diabetes?

Hypertension and type 2 diabetes are common comorbidities. Hypertension is twice as frequent in patients with diabetes compared with those that don't have diabetes. Moreover, patients with hypertension often exhibit insulin resistance and are at greater risk of diabetes development than normotensive individuals.

Diabetes is related to an increased risk of CVD, which is exaggerated with coexistent hypertension. Many of the underlying molecular mechanisms, including oxidative stress, inflammation, and fibrosis causing microvascular and macrovascular complications of diabetes, also cause vascular remodeling and dysfunction in hypertension. Controlling comorbidities, especially hypertension, and targeting strategies to market vascular health, could also be especially important in reducing the microvascular and macrovascular complications of diabetes.

Diabetes and hypertension share a variety of common risk factors.

Inflammation

Oxidative stress

Activation of the system

Disease or thickening of the blood vessels

Obesity

Link between diabetes and hypertension-